Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,164. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Mediwound has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 156.56% and a net margin of 70.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 114.8% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 33.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Mediwound from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mediwound in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

