Medicure (CVE:MPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.30

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30, with a volume of 2825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.30.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 million and a PE ratio of -24.43.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure (CVE:MPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.