MedicCoin (MEDIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,084.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Graviex. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $28,059.00 and approximately $1,084.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 290,868,430 coins and its circulating supply is 290,867,993 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

