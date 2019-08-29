M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $350.97

M&C Saatchi Plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $350.97 and traded as low as $206.00. M&C Saatchi shares last traded at $220.00, with a volume of 173,346 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $199.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 302.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 349.92.

In related news, insider Mickey Kalifa purchased 27,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £74,999.80 ($98,000.52). Also, insider Maurice N. Saatchi sold 770,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.48), for a total transaction of £2,644,348.21 ($3,455,309.30).

M&C Saatchi Company Profile (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

