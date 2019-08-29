MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock Position Lowered by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $23,766,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 234.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 409,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after purchasing an additional 286,959 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 1,370.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 250,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 233,890 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in MAXIMUS in the 1st quarter valued at $10,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $2,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,219,630.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,540 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.21. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,048. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.80. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The health services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $730.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of MAXIMUS in a report on Friday, August 9th.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.