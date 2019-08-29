Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 6400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $6.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

