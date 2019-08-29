Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,674 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $43,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $2,380.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,251.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total transaction of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,070 shares of company stock worth $33,896,796 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $30.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,795.15. The company had a trading volume of 794,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,843. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,872.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,822.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $874.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

