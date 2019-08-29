Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Parnassus Investments CA’s 8th Largest Position

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 490,522 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 2.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $712,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.02 on Thursday, hitting $281.26. 1,504,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,844,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $317.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.80.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,511 shares of company stock worth $54,471,508. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

