Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,231,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.60.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

