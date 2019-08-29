Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group updated its Q3 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.15-0.19 EPS.

Shares of MRVL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 9,721,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,300. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 28,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $682,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,659,346 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

