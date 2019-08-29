Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.2-679.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $697.58 million.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,101,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. Marvell Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.21.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $237,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $42,084.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,057 shares of company stock worth $8,659,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

