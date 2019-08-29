Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 1.7% of Hartline Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Marriott International by 33.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Grissen sold 13,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,872,929.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,636,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 14,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $1,912,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,548.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,907 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,475. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Longbow Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.93.

Shares of MAR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.38. The stock had a trading volume of 875,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

