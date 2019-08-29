Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 251.83 ($3.29).

Several analysts recently commented on MKS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target (down from GBX 250 ($3.27)) on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

MKS traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 188.25 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.70 ($2.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 315 ($4.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 89.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 244.05.

In other news, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82). Also, insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($64,680.52).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

