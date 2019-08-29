Mark Nunneley Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,869,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

