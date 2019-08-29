Mark Nunneley Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) insider Mark Nunneley purchased 40,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AHT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,247. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.19. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $251.24 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.40.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.71). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $415.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
AHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.