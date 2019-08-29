Marcus D. Hamilton Purchases 2,300 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Marcus D. Hamilton acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 2,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 508.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.