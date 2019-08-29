Marcus D. Hamilton Purchases 2,300 Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CFO Marcus D. Hamilton acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $31,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FLXS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 2,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,175. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $118.18 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.56.
Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.21 million for the quarter.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.
