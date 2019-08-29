Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. Marcus also reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marcus by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,262,000 after purchasing an additional 352,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $6,320,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 698,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,976,000 after purchasing an additional 156,626 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marcus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,948,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marcus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,417,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,634,000 after purchasing an additional 78,672 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 73,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,813. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. Marcus has a 52-week low of $31.90 and a 52-week high of $45.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

