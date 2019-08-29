ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,762,400 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 2,111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

In related news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $1,256,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $149,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,521.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,403,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,031,000 after buying an additional 1,372,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,815,000 after buying an additional 372,917 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.24. 306,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

