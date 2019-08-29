Mallcoin (MLC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9,724.00

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Mallcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex. During the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $591,817.00 and approximately $9,724.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00231000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.35 or 0.01347427 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018768 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00092189 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022352 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mallcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

