Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Up 6.1%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) shares rose 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.50, approximately 417,427 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,454% from the average daily volume of 26,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,631,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $516,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

