Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 588,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 466,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim set a $350.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden from $377.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.60.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.65. 253,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,879. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $282.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.40. Madison Square Garden has a 12 month low of $240.33 and a 12 month high of $317.70.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $263.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.09 million. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after acquiring an additional 80,714 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,997,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

