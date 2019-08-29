MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Up 5%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.81 and last traded at $19.64, approximately 407,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 776,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $19,853,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,665,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $8,843,000. AXA purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $4,842,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,998,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.