Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Update

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

LBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.69. 660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,118. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $597.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 22,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1,967.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

