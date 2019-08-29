LSV Asset Management Sells 27,500 Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.59% of Domtar worth $129,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after buying an additional 145,552 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domtar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,143,000 after buying an additional 49,013 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Domtar stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. 20,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,857. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.82. Domtar Corp has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.30). Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFS. Vertical Group cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Domtar from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.31.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

