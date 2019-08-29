LSV Asset Management Sells 1,047,102 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,397,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,047,102 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.38% of Medical Properties Trust worth $163,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,368,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,255,000 after buying an additional 1,459,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,704,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,734,000 after buying an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,109,000 after buying an additional 270,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,927,000 after buying an additional 867,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,830,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 286,057 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $1,837,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,588,610.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $1,243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,312,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,050 over the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.67. 18,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,474. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.20% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $192.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

