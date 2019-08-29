LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,690,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $145,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 83.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 121.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.52.

In other eBay news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,942 shares of company stock worth $9,661,957. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,746. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay Inc has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

