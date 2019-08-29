LSV Asset Management Has $135 Million Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 165,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.69% of Voya Financial worth $134,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 116,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,932. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.19 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.99%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Patricia J. Walsh sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $100,400.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $125,555 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

