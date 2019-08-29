LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 933,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 466,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of KLA-Tencor worth $110,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Lau Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.80, for a total value of $1,243,925.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total transaction of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 24,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,794. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $144.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 60.86%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $126.00 to $156.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

