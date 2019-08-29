LSV Asset Management Buys 91,200 Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.66% of American Financial Group worth $152,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after buying an additional 211,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

NYSE AFG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,662. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 679 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $68,239.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 100,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $10,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,401 shares of company stock worth $15,861,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.