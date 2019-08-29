LSV Asset Management Buys 1,155,554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,991,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,554 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.29% of AT&T worth $703,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 129,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.22. 461,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180,468. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

