LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,877 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $5,484,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 23,583,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,352,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 8,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $281,249.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,750,789 shares of company stock valued at $57,296,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Craig Hallum cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

