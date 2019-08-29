LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 6.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul W. Schmidt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.51, for a total transaction of $128,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,829.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,730 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $248.80. 7,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.36 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

