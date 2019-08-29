LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,959,000 after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.24 and a 200 day moving average of $247.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $650,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,513.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,905 shares of company stock worth $20,052,806. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $300.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

