LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 23,831 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,414 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.12.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,845,387.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $129,954,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,384,142 shares of company stock valued at $101,477,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $62.41. 621,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,468. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $81.66.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 47.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

