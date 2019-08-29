LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $408.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.25.

NASDAQ REGN traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $287.88. 8,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,763. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.82. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.39 and a fifty-two week high of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

