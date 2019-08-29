LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,656 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,241 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 89.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,591,540 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $536,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163,777 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,155,102 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $747,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,600 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,315,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Halliburton by 60.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,679,723 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $78,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,400,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 221,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,369,541. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.