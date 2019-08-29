LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

LRAD Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $3.46. LRAD shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1,131 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on LRAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC began coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LRAD in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. LRAD had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 1.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LRAD Corp will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LRAD by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 128,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRAD Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRAD)

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

