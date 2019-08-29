LockTrip (LOC) Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004130 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN and YoBit. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $71,675.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023337 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003350 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 184.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Mercatox, Gatecoin, LATOKEN, HitBTC and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

