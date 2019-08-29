Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $384.28. The stock had a trading volume of 593,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,673. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.77. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $386.93. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

In related news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

