Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,338,500 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 2,019,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.43. 1,063,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

