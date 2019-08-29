Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $367.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 35.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.84. 32,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,673. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

