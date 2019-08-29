Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $367.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.86.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LMT traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $384.84. 32,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,673. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $386.93. The company has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.77.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
