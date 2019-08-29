Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $63.15 or 0.00666872 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, BitFlip, WEX and GOPAX. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and approximately $3.06 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000813 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,142,874 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Coinsuper, BitBay, Coinbe, TDAX, Bitmaszyna, FCoin, Bitstamp, ChaoEX, Bittylicious, Bitbank, Coindeal, Coinone, Bitbns, Mercatox, BTCC, Poloniex, Cryptomate, Gatecoin, TOPBTC, Indodax, OKCoin.cn, Kraken, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, OKCoin International, BTC Trade UA, Iquant, BitcoinTrade, YoBit, CPDAX, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, BitForex, Graviex, OpenLedger DEX, LocalTrade, Bittrex, Tripe Dice Exchange, Cobinhood, Mercado Bitcoin, BitMarket, HBUS, Kuna, Bits Blockchain, RightBTC, Fatbtc, Kucoin, BTC-Alpha, Binance, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, xBTCe, BtcTurk, Bitlish, C-CEX, BigONE, SouthXchange, CoinEgg, BL3P, Bit-Z, Coinsquare, LBank, DigiFinex, DOBI trade, OKEx, TradeOgre, Lykke Exchange, WazirX, Bithumb, Gate.io, Cryptohub, Ovis, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Koinex, CoinTiger, Sistemkoin, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Koinim, BitFlip, Braziliex, GOPAX, Bithesap, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Bitfinex, BCEX, Buda, DSX, CoinFalcon, Coinroom, CoinEx, ZB.COM, B2BX, LakeBTC, Upbit, Independent Reserve, Bitinka, BiteBTC, Bibox, Exrates, Zebpay, COSS, DragonEX, WEX, Vebitcoin, Huobi, Crex24, Trade By Trade, Nanex, C-Patex, Liqui, CryptoBridge, Bitso, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Koineks, Stellarport, QuadrigaCX, CoinsBank, ABCC, MBAex, Exmo, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QBTC, Korbit, BTC Markets, C2CX, Covesting, EXX, IDCM, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Coinut. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.