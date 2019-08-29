LiteBitcoin (LBTC) One Day Volume Tops $5,527.00

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. One LiteBitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded 274.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $44,427.00 and approximately $5,527.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LiteBitcoin Profile

LiteBitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. The official website for LiteBitcoin is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

