Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Tops $132.93 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00011702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Gate.io and Poloniex. In the last week, Lisk has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $132.93 million and approximately $2.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022230 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00028789 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 32.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,799,892 coins and its circulating supply is 119,703,479 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, BitBay, YoBit, Bitbns, Huobi, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Exrates, Bit-Z, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex, OKEx, Coinbe, Bittrex, COSS, Gate.io, Binance and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

