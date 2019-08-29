Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 365,900 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, SVP Timothy Albury sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $40,572.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Liquidia Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.25. Liquidia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 134.64% and a negative net margin of 1,962.91%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Liquidia Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.35.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

