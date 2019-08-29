LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $2.19 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $3,383.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,011,343,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,216,791 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

