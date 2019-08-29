Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.34. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 6,275 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,034.01% and a negative net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

