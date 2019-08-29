Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE:LITB)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.34. Lightinthebox shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 6,275 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative return on equity of 1,034.01% and a negative net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter.

Lightinthebox Company Profile (NYSE:LITB)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

