Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Short Interest Update

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 57,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Lifeway Foods worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.85. 18,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,175. Lifeway Foods has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, BioKefir, and kefir with oats.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.