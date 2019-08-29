Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.15

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49.

Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series B had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

