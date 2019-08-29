Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as low as $0.25. Laramide Resources shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 54,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

In related news, Director John Geoffrey Booth bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,465,909 shares in the company, valued at C$366,477.25.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.