Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $35.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.21.

A number of research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

